Letter: Show mercy, common sense on immigration

Who are these “sad immigrants” referenced in a recent letter to the editor? I don’t know them. I have worked with the Latin American community on Hilton Head Island for more than two decades. The writer must know people I don’t know.
The immigrants I know are dedicated, hard-working (two jobs is normal), family-loving, patriotic residents of our community. They pay taxes, shop locally, pay rent locally and yearn for the opportunity to become legal residents.
The procedure toward legality is difficult and very nearly impossible. The few who have made it consider themselves to be lucky and blessed. My gardener came in under, as he said, “the Reagan amnesty.” Where are the Reagan Republicans of today who would show mercy and common sense and release today’s immigrants from fear and dread?
President Donald Trump has said he has a big heart. Let him show us by keeping families together and allowing the work horses of our economy to come out of the shadows and lead normal lives.
This county should be a haven for these fine residents as they struggle to attain legal status. I say “no” to local law enforcement joining ICE in these shocking roundups that are going on right now.
The Bible says, “Do justice ... love mercy.”
Amen.
Carmen Cunningham
Hilton Head Island
