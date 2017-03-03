Letters to the Editor

March 3, 2017 11:15 AM

Letter: We must be able to trust the attorney general

Jeff Sessions has been a U.S attorney, attorney general for the state of Alabama, a nominee to be a federal judge (which the Senate voted down), a U.S. senator and now U.S. attorney general.

He has a checkered past with respect to voting rights, civil rights and equal rights.

Now, he has clearly dissembled his remarks before the Senate Judiciary Committee, if not committed perjury, regarding contact with the Russians during the Donald Trump campaign for president. If we can’t trust the nation’s chief law enforcement official to be truthful, who can we trust? Certainly not the president, who has played fast and loose with the facts while accusing the media of fake news.

Paul Armstrong

Hilton Head Island

Related content

Letters to the Editor

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Rucker performs classic Hootie & The Blowfish tune

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos