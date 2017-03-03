Letter: What we should agree on about immigration

A recent writer stated that immigrants “provide the workforce for agriculture and service industry jobs that most ‘natural-born’ citizens refuse to accept, due to low wages and tough working conditions.”
Yes, the costs of those services will go up, but, like it or not, we have enjoyed our enhanced standard of living by exploiting the mostly illegal immigrants’ financial desperation and fear of deportation. As a nation, we have stopped overtly exploiting other nations’ resources, but too many of us are perfectly willing to allow other countries’ human resources to come here to be exploited.
I am willing to bet that there are many among the countless unemployed and underemployed citizens and legal residents who would willingly cut our grass for $30 per hour, and be productive citizens, fathers and mothers. Today, being on welfare, pushing drugs and/or being in a gang, is a much better option than $10 per hour working under the hot sun or cleaning toilets.
This might not be President Donald Trump’s stated immigration crackdown objective, but it very likely will be its consequences: higher construction costs, somewhat higher cost of living for some of us, but also more “green” landscaping, requiring less maintenance and energy, better fitness level among homeowners, lower welfare costs, lower unemployment and perhaps lower crime rates.
Let’s disagree on the methods or timing, but let’s agree on the need for consistently secure borders and humane, but sane, immigration policy.
Jan S. Stasiek
Hilton Head Island
