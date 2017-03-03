Letter: Reach out to know immigrants

There is been discussion in the newspapers on whether immigrants are a positive addition to our country or not.
After working with thousands of immigrants as a translator, notary, health educator, and friend for 60 years (20 on Hilton Head Island), I can tell you with certainty that a they are not a danger in any way. They are working to support their families and to better the United States.
They and their children (U.S. citizens if born here) are part of the community in schools, churches, sports, and consumers. If they could just be given good Social Security numbers, they would pay trillions of dollars into funds for seniors like myself and others.
On Hilton Head since 1988 they have built and painted our homes, cooked and served our meals, taken care of our children and the ill, and kept our golf courses going.
If you’d like to see for yourself, talk to some of them. Offer iced tea to a gardener. Ask about their children, showing pictures of your family, and they’ll immediately punch cell phones to show precious loved ones for whom they work. Or volunteer to teach English and really get insight. Or call and ask me. They’ve put new floors in my home and painted my walls for free. When I was young, they babysat my young children whenever I was in the hospital.
People are afraid of the unknown. Don’t let people be unknown. Reach out.
Fran B. Reed
Hilton Head Island
Comments