Letter: Presidents must tell the truth

Fake news, or fake president?
In the run-up to the 2012 presidential election, our current president claimed Barack Obama was born in Kenya. This, of course, was fake news.
In 2016, our president told the hard-working coal miners that he would put them back to work. It is very likely that will not happen in that natural gas is much cheaper to generate our electric power.
He also said that he would be bring back the factories and jobs that have been lost over the previous decades. These jobs, mostly of a repetitive nature, will not be returning due to the low cost of foreign labor. Yes, we could have a large border tax, but that will cost all American people dearly.
He also stated that we have had a huge increase in crime. Also untrue.
No American should wish that our president fail, but as the constant distortions of facts emanate from the White House daily, it is difficult to imagine a successful president so loose with the facts.
Donald Pfautz
Okatie
Comments