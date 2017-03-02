Letter: Trump must change behavior

We don’t need 100 days to recognize that our president’s problematic behavior indicates tendencies characterized by compulsiveness, phobias and reality association — Webster’s definition of neurosis.
Had another Republican presidential candidate run the same anti-establishment, populist campaign for change, that candidate, unlike our abrasive president, would have won both the electoral and national election.
The president is impulsive, rude, unpredictable, egotistical, narcissistic, thin-skinned and a bully. His inexperience, inaccurate comments and non-presidential conduct continues to escalate division and discord throughout our country and world.
In an op-ed, Rep. Mark Sanford said storm clouds are forming over the Potomac if the new administration is left unchecked. New York Times columnist David Brooks stated, “Even if Trump’s ideology were not noxious, his incompetence is a threat to all around him,” and, “It will not be surprising in the slightest if his term ends not in four or in eight years, but sooner, with impeachment or removal under the 25th Amendment.”
These are worrisome words in our troubled world.
Certainly the escalation of partisan politics has contributed to much of the dysfunction in Washington and must be reversed. Republicans and Democrats must cross the aisle in a respectful, compromising effort, in solving the issues. However, our president’s objectionable behavior and credibility is dangerous and must be addressed now, hopefully influenced more by his Cabinet and professional staff than by those currently advising him.
Citizens must insist that our leaders and president work cooperatively in a common-sense approach toward progress in our country. We deserve what we get.
Earle Everett
Moss Creek
