Letter: Military budget increases show wrong priority

Your recent headline reads: “Trump to ask for sharp increases in military spending, officials say.”
More money for the military and cuts in domestic spending? I don’t think so. We already spend more money on our military than the next eight countries combined, and half of those countries are our allies.
Our priorities are upside down. What will we be fighting for? A country with a decaying infrastructure? A country with a higher poverty rate and poor health care?
Please write to your federal elected officials and tell them not to cut domestic spending to enhance the military budget.
Michael Levine
Moss Creek
