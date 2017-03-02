Letters to the Editor

March 2, 2017 1:49 PM

Letter: McCain, Graham town hall a fraud

The John McCain/Lindsey Graham CNN town hall meeting was a fraud. It was one subject with hand-picked audience questions.

McCain is respected and his words matter. Graham hangs on for TV exposure. He carries no weight with the military, Congress and the White House.

Don’t expect a Graham town hall meeting in South Carolina any time soon. He will avoid any potential hostile audience with tough questions he is unable to answer. When his re-election comes around, vote for the opposing candidate.

Frank Soler

Bluffton

