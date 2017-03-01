Letter: Put more pride in Marine uniform

As a retired U.S. Marine Corps sergeant major, I am very proud of our current Marines — except that after graduation they cannot wait to ditch the uniform for civvies.
Where is the pride that we are supposed to have as we old-timers wore our uniform almost 24/7? Of course, we were sent to our next training on a bus in uniform, and then after 30 days of mess or maintenance, we would receive our leave to spend with our families.
I am not sure if other former Marines feel as I do, but that uniform is supposed to be pride. It is disgusting, in plain words. In my opinion, they should be required to wear it until they arrive at their destination. “Chesty” would roll over in his grave.
Semper fi.
Robert E. Williams
Beaufort
