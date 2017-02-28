Letter: Democrats miss nation’s call

Democrats in the Senate did not get the message of the election. They lost badly and the American people are sick of gridlock and “politics as usual” in Washington.
The nation wants tax relief for working people and economic growth — not the socialist agenda of Elizabeth Warren, Al Franken and Bernie Sanders.
It wants a return to the rule of law and safe cities and an end to protection of illegal immigrants who commit serious crimes.
It wants school choice for children in failing schools. It wants a return to the constitutional separation of powers where judges do not rewrite laws and where executive orders do not create laws but implement laws enacted by Congress.
It wants to rein in the regulatory powers of an oversized and arrogant federal bureaucracy.
In an age of terrorism, it wants control of legal immigration and an end to illegal immigration.
It wants an end to a foreign policy of weakness and apologies.
The nation, state by state and county by county, spoke and the Democratic Party agenda lost at every level of government. If Democrats continue the mindless obstruction of the past few weeks, attempting to delay and destroy effective governance by the duly-elected president, they will see their numbers even more reduced in 2018 and 2020. Warren, Franken and Sanders are socialist voices of the past and not the future.
It is time to end “politics as usual” in Washington and to work together for a new agenda to answer the nation’s call.
William T. Pendley
Bluffton
