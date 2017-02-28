Letter: Oh, to see Trump’s grand exit

Odds are he will just walk away. Like he did with his casinos. Declaring some sort of bankruptcy, claiming that just about everybody except Fox was unfair to him. And anyway he was tiring of the burdens of the presidency, like having to read stuff.
It was an amazing show, though. Not new, just “Yuuuger” than the original, a remake on an epic scale. The original began with an attempted wiretap of a single Democrat campaign headquarters. This revival was a big-league production involving the hacking of an entire democratic election process by a hostile nation, likely abetted by homebred felons.
The same plot line with similar casts, conflicts and denouements. Front stage, the anti-hero, increasingly isolated, denouncing real and imagined enemies everywhere. Starlets/meteoric spokespeople armed with “alternative facts,” flaming out after their 15 minutes of fame.
Behind the scenes, the same inexorable wheels turning, grinding toward the truth. A supporting cast enmeshed in the scandal willing for a time to lie and cover-up, but slowly peeling away, dismayed by the revelations. Even a reprise of the classic line: “What did the president know and when did he know it?”
And then the final scene. Not the original version’s dour and defeated figure waving forlornly from the helicopter. But the now and forever artful dealer and showman with all the glitz and pageantry of a Mr. Universe finale waving triumphantly as he rides the golden escalator back up into the eponymous fantasyland of his own ego. Great again.
John Roberts
Port Royal
