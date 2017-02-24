Letter: Hilton Head should target Costco

In response to the letter regarding the need for Hilton Head Island to consider development with the loss of Sam’s, IHOP, Pizza Hut and Outback, I offer the following:
What a coup it would be for the town to offer Costco some economic incentives to take over the Sam’s space on the island.
With all the wrangling over Costco coming to an area near S.C. 170 and U.S. 278 in Okatie, it would be huge for the island to land a great retailer as doubts seem to surface on when and if this facility would be built.
If Costco wanted something larger, there is room to the north of the existing building to expand. And if a Costco gas station was a deal breaker (I know, I know ... Hilton Head really needs another gas station), then there are enough trees for a gas station to be built next door on the Pizza Hut property.
Imagine a Costco on the island and how many people would drive by the new Sam’s to head over the bridge to a Costco. I can only guess more than a few.
I am left to wonder if the town has at least reached out to Costco as a huge and quick fix to its needs for this area. One can hope.
Ric Vardy
Hilton Head Island
