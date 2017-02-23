Letter: Hilton Head does not need arts campus

Voters overwhelmingly rejected a sales tax increase in November to fund an “arts campus” on Hilton Head Island. Two weeks after that vote and one month following Hurricane Matthew, the town hired a consulting firm and will soon hire an arts director to “educate” the public on why we need what they’re selling — an arts district.
The upcoming art venue forums are a transparent attempt to disregard the vote and push this rejected project forward while claiming to listen to residents.
Town Council’s indifference to the will of the voters is offensive. They will be spending close to $200,000 to facilitate this boondoggle while real priorities are either ignored or result in a tax increase. Note the recently passed additional tax (“road usage fee”) of $25 per vehicle to go toward our roads because there wasn’t enough money budgeted for this actual priority.
Though Town Council is mum on this issue, the beautiful, town-owned Planters Row golf course site, visible from U.S. 278, appears to be slated for this massive project that will increase taxes, traffic, overcrowding, noise, asphalt, steel, and concrete — all unappealing, unhealthy, and unsustainable.
Public/private development on town-owned land must be stopped. Shelter Cove Town Centre/Kroger/high rise condos are all quite enough, thank you.
Natural beauty, spectacular seascapes, historical sites, parks, recreation, and open spaces will be at a premium in the future. Our population and tourism rate are higher than ever — all without an arts campus. Residents must engage and influence events before we are all hoodwinked.
Patricia M. Santry
Hilton Head Island
Comments