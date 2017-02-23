Letter: DOT deserves no more money

In response to a proposed increase in the state gas tax, one has to wonder where this money will go.
I recently called the S.C. Department of Transportation to report a load of debris on the median as well as both side of the U.S. 278 corridor stretching from the S.C. 46 turn to Rose Hill Plantation. I was told that they have no money for the task.
After reading your column by Cindi Scoppe concerning the lack of transparency and accountability shown by the DOT in many areas of the agencies responsibilities, why would anyone agree to give them any more tax money?
The chain of command and those who have their hands on our tax money in the DOT needs to have their feet held to the fire as heads roll.
Travel from New York to Florida and it is obvious we have the worst road conditions. Our roads are full of pot holes, cracked surfaces and debris. They lack proper deceleration and acceleration lanes in many areas. Lane reflectors should accentuate exits, entrances,, turns and bends in the roadways.
What the DOT will do with all that extra tax money is, in all probability, the same as what they do with it now. This agency needs to be overseen by our congressional leaders as well as the governor’s office. Now that we have a governor who just might square things like this away, the legislators need to give him he tools to do so.
Lucien Piccioli
Sun City Hilton Head
