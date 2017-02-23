Letter: Saddened by today’s immigrants

The immigration issue is near and dear to me because I’m an immigrant. I came to this country in 2003 as a work and travel program student from Ukraine. Later, I returned on a fiancé visa and eventually became a citizen.
The attitude of immigrants who are coming to the U.S. lately saddens me. Their mindset is “What can America give me?” In the early days of America, immigrants were proud to speak English and to assimilate. Now they want to foster their language and culture. They expect everybody to love them, want them and accept them. If their religion or language are not “celebrated” and “welcomed,” whatever that may mean, they are free to return home.
Why do people think that they are above the law? Tax dollars are used to give illegal immigrants’ kids education, food stamps, and health care. A lot of illegals don’t pay taxes. This “cheap labor” is not so cheap after all.
Dear immigrants, let’s remember that nobody is above the law. Remember, we moved here for an opportunity that we did not have in the countries of our birth. Let’s work hard and deserve respect of the people who were born in this country and sometimes forget how blessed they are.
Be glad that you live in a free country, have a right to protest and be a part of events like “A Day Without Immigrants,” or should we say “A Day Without Illegal Immigrants” because this is what the real issue seems to be.
Iryna Morrell
Bluffton
