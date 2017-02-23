Letters: Don’t mess up vehicle competition

While most aspects of the proposed law to fund our highways make good economic sense (the gas tax and sales tax increases) there is one part that is anti-competitive and unduly punishes South Carolina residents who purchase a vehicle out of state.
In Bluffton, we are fortunate to have many competing auto dealerships available in Savannah. This helps to provide very competitive pricing for Bluffton residents. The same is likely true for Aiken residents who can comparison shop in Augusta, Ga., and Rock Hill residents who can shop in Charlotte.
Residents who cannot find a competitive deal in Bluffton now have a ready alternative in Savannah. I have purchased one car in Bluffton and one in Savannah over the past seven years. Assessing South Carolina residents who buy a vehicle out of state an additional $250 will unduly penalize informed, thrifty shoppers.
Worse, it will stifle competition in that auto dealers in Bluffton will likely raise their prices by $250 knowing that autos purchased at dealerships in Georgia will be subject to the $250 tax. In addition to the $200 sales tax increase, this will raise the price of a new auto by $450.
A simple way to fix this would be to change the proposal to levy the $250 tax only on vehicles purchased more than 200 miles from South Carolina, or to just eliminate it.
The rest of the proposal is fine. We do need to fix the roads.
Fred Gillam
Bluffton
Comments