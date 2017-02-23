Letter: Think again about inconvenience

Thank you for your in-depth coverage of the local protests and issues surrounding “A Day Without Immigrants.”
It was especially telling with regard to the Little Steps Daycare and how some of the parents were “inconvenienced” by the sudden closure. One can only wonder if those who were late for work shared any common feeling with those immigrant persons whose travel was halted in a foreign country due to the travel ban overnight rollout without warning.
Of course, those inconvenienced souls only needed to drive back home, get a back up babysitter or call a friend to help out vs. the immigrant traveler who had to shoulder the expense of last-minute hotel accommodations and the uncertainty that they could even return to their adopted country.
Immigrants are the backbone of this country and many, here illegally, provide the workforce for agriculture and service industry jobs that most “natural-born” citizens refuse to accept, due to low wages and tough working conditions.
The protest hoped to showcase this. The random nature of its effects pales in comparison to those persons blocked from returning to this country or being rounded up for reasons other than being a national security or local community risk.
Should we continue along this path, please don’t complain when daycares shut down, produce prices skyrocket and your precious landscape begins to look shoddy. Maybe restaurants will begin to offer an option to wash your own dishes ... who knows?
Richard Dextraze
Hilton Head Island
