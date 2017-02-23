Letter: Hilton Head priorities astounding

I continue to be astounded by the Hilton Head Town Council’s agenda.
They have approved a committee that will support a newly created arts director position, and there’s a national campaign to locate this person. That person will help connect the arts, cultural and entertainment community. Isn’t that what the Arts and Cultural Council is supposed to be doing?
This new director would be applying for grants and create an “ongoing calendar of island events.” This is worth a salary of $72,000 to $112,000 a year?
And it was said in your article that this job is “too big for one person” so there may be nine more people working with this new director?
I am stunned by the potential misuse of taxpayer dollars, especially in light of Hurricane Matthew. Have all those residual issues been addressed?
Are we sure that the Hilton Head bridges and causeway are safe? They were at-risk after the hurricane.
Hilton Head is losing commercial businesses. Are there plans in place to address this issue?
What is the Chamber of Commerce for, if not to promote Hilton Head? With the excessive money their officials are paid, why isn’t promoting the arts community their priority?
Are there future fiscal problems associated with Matthew, i.e. will there be an assessment and/or higher taxes? Has FEMA finished paying for clean-up? Do we have a clue how much money the town has lost?
Sorry, Mayor David Bennett and Town Council, but your misguided priorities never cease to amaze me.
Marcia Cornell
Hilton Head Island
