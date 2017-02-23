Letter: SC needs our true fair share

A recent writer expresses concern over a provision in South Carolina’s property tax law that prevents seniors from getting “our fair share.” As one of those seniors, I wonder: what is our fair share? Do we deserve more, simply because we attained a certain age, than working individuals, struggling parents, or children? What is their fair share?
My husband and I receive this one-home tax reduction and, frankly, feel guilty about it. We are not wealthy, but comfortable. Would losing it result in a change in our lifestyle? Even if it did, mightn’t the extra funds the state would reap go to better use, especially to improve schools that are close to the bottom in comparison to other states?
I fear that many seniors moving into the state, being well past having their own children to educate and with their grandchildren safely situated elsewhere, feel little responsibility in improving public schools here. Many worry about saddling future generations with staggering national debt; fewer show concern about providing future generations with a healthy environment. But what about providing well-educated, thoughtful individuals who can contribute to society?
No doubt there are those seniors who are struggling, who would suffer from a loss of this tax reduction, but couldn’t there be an income test that would allow them to qualify, while the rest of us truly pay our fair share?
Doris Wright
Beaufort
