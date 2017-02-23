Letter: Turn down the hysterics

The daily rage against our new president continues.
The Democratic leadership appears unhinged in their opposition to every cabinet nominee, every executive order, every presidential tweet.
The media is obsessed with this man. They can’t talk fast enough or long enough in describing President Donald Trump in terms appropriate for the worst despots the world has ever known. On some days, this newspaper will have five and six news articles with Trump in the headlines ... and rarely is it positive.
Career spies in our intelligence agencies withhold classified information from the president, eavesdrop on the White House and then leak damaging secrets to the ever-willing press. It is all to weaken the president ... and ultimately our country.
Lifetime bureaucrats in the EPA and elsewhere openly revolt against the administration, assuming their jobs are lifetime and their policies should never be challenged.
The passionate, progressive left, led by the likes of Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Madonna, seem to stop at nothing in their anger and hatred for the president and the millions of “deplorables” across this country.
All this with the inauguration a mere month ago. Is it possible to turn down the level of hysterics and give the man a chance?
Brian Thoreson
Hilton Head Island
