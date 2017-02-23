Letter: President should act presidential

I fully understand and accept that Donald J. Trump is our president. Although I would have preferred a different outcome, I will certainly give the president the respect and due deference that the office deserves.
But for me, the occupant of the office of the presidency should also recognize and demonstrate by his actions that he also respects and fully understands the conduct that the occupant of the office should display. Thus far, that hasn’t necessarily been the case.
At times, Trump has appeared very presidential, such as the introduction ceremony for his Supreme Court nominee, federal appellate judge Neil Gorsuch. But, in other cases — such as calling Sen. Charles Schumer “crying Chuck” and mocking his tearing-up when talking about the people affected by the immigration executive order, or in his continuing battle against the press — he has not.
I think we all want to be very proud of our president as he obviously occupies the most powerful position on the planet. But that occupant must demonstrate that he deserves this admiration and is worthy of being the “leader of the free world.”
In my opinion, only time will tell whether this is the case with Donald J. Trump as the occupant of the office of the presidency.
Michael F. Vezeau
Sun City Hilton Head
