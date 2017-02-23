Letter: County Council has a problem

At the end of January, the Wall Street Journal reported: “Earnings reports this week from more than 100 of Americas biggest companies ...” This was about a month after their fiscal year closed.
I checked the Beaufort County website on Jan. 30. Still no annual financial report. The county fiscal year ended June 30. Seven months later and still no report. Corporations took around 30 days to report, while Beaufort County had taken more than 200 days without getting any report to the taxpaying public.
Who is managing county finance reporting? Why does County Council ignore such problems? Their job is to set policy and then monitor compliance with policies.
Jim Bequette
St. Helena Island
