Letter: Keep Bay Street lively

After reading the article concerning complaints by Beaufort attorney John North against Hemingway’s Bistro on Bay Street, I believe he should step back and reconsider why he would want to live on Bay Street.
For many, many years Bay Street has been a center of commerce, entertainment and vibrancy in Beaufort. It’s loaded with history. The street comes alive with people shopping, looking at or buying art, eating at its many wonderful restaurants and enjoying various entertainment it has to offer.
Bay Street is not so much unlike River Street in Savannah or King Street in Charleston. It’s alive and brings people together. Let’s keep it like that.
Dennis Jenkins
Beaufort
