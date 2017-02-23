Letters to the Editor

February 23, 2017 4:38 PM

Letter: Headline reflects political bias

Short quiz: Which headline reflects political bias and which states the facts?

A. Island Packet: “Trump’s harsh policy a reality.”

B. Wall Street Journal: “U.S. sets hard line on illegal migrants.”

Is it any wonder, as the Charlotte Observer reported, only 32 percent of the American public has any trust in the press?

Is it so difficult to write a news article without having to inject the writer’s bias into it? It was my understanding that opinions and commentary should be relegated to the editorial page.

William Tuthill

Hilton Head Island

