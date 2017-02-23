Letter: Travel ban for nation’s safety

My condolences and sympathies to Democratic politicians and followers for not being able to accept Donald Trump’s victory. I know it’s a bitter pill as I had to endure Barack Obama’s victories. As time goes by, it will become less upsetting. Just look at the bright side: it’s only eight years.
Why are Democrats, liberal courts and media making such a big deal over Trump’s temporary travel ban? They act like he wants to invade seven Middle Eastern countries rather than severely vet individuals coming into our country.
The seven countries were designated by Obama’s administration as the worst countries sponsoring terrorism. Democratic leader, Sen. Charles Schumer actually cried crocodile tears over the ban. I wonder if he cried for the 3,000 killed in the World Trade Center bombings or the Americans killed in Benghazi, Florida and Boston, etc.
Is Trump personally benefiting from this ban, or does he want to stop radical terrorists from entering our country, preventing similar attacks that occurred in Europe? You know the old saying: we have to right 100 percent of the time. Can you imagine the devastation one radical can do in a school, church shopping center, etc.?
I can’t understand Democrats putting politics above the safety of our citizens and country. For the safety of our country, we should all be in favor of extreme vetting.
Additionally, the reason Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Egypt aren’t on the list is that individuals coming from these countries can easily be vetted.
Vince Sgroi
Bluffton
