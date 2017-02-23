Letter: The people voted for change

One of the problems with democracies is that they’re messy.
The majority of American people, according to the polls taken over the past few years, have been very unhappy with the direction of the country. This past November, they voted for a man who repeatedly said he would bring change to the direction America was heading.
And since he took office in January, he has lived up to the promises he made. He’s changing things.
Change, too, is messy. And now a lot of people who had a vested interest in the way things were are very unhappy. Many are expressing their displeasure reasonably and civilly. It is their right, and they should be respected. Unfortunately, others are not.
Those who behave uncivilly should be shunned. Those who are violent and harm or threaten other Americans or destroy property should receive the punishment they’re due.
Those Americans who oppose the changes being made have an ally in the media. Be prepared for an endless stream of negativity for the next several years.
John Jourdan
Hilton Head Island
