Thank you: Bargain Box

BackPack Buddies of Bluffton sincerely thanks the Bargain Box for a recent very generous donation to our program. BackPack Buddies is an all-volunteer grass roots non-profit that provides food to chronically hungry school children. Because of organizations like the Bargain Box, our program and many other non-profits in our community have been able to grow and remain sustainable. Today we serve over 600 children in 12 schools for the entire school year.
Thank you so much to the Bargain Box for their wonderful Community outreach and support.
Sue and Ken Kroupa, Directors
BackPack Buddies of Bluffton
