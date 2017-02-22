Thank you: Church Mouse distributes $400,000 to charities

With all the controversy currently in the media, we at The Church Mouse Thrift want to share some good news.
Recently, there was a ceremony at the store, attended by almost all of the 50 recipients of funds and pass through goods for 2016. We were so pleased that so many board members, executive directors and volunteers came to accept their checks or be acknowledged as receiving pass through goods.
Despite Hurricane Matthew, we were able to disburse over $400,000 to 56 entities, including six St. Luke’s Church missionaries. It underscored the generosity of Hilton Head/Bluffton/Beaufort community, in that so many non-profit organizations are here for those in need of help.
Like we, they are able to function through their dedicated boards and volunteers. It is truly a blessing for us to share the results of our labors, and we acknowledge the folks who so generously donate to us, the customers who buy from us, and again, our dedicated volunteers. In the words of our beloved Dr. Jack McConnell, founder of VIM, “Have you been a blessing to someone else today?”
Thank you all.
Carol Gyllenhoff, Board Chair
The Church Mouse
Hilton Head Island
