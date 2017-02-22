Letter: Look who has Trump’s ear

Reading your recent column on why S.C. Hispanics fear President Donald Trump, a light bulb finally went on in my head. Newspaper columns across the country the last few years have described the futility of the GOP continuing to court white voters while not courting minorities. The viewpoint has been that doing so will ultimately result in white voters being in such a minority that the GOP cannot continue to win the presidency.
Now we have a president whose chief strategist, Steve Bannon, is an avowed white supremacist who is on record that white America is under threat from Muslims and immigrants. If Trump takes steps to reverse Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, or otherwise deport immigrants, we will know that Trump has totally joined the Bannon train.
In the meantime, Sen. Lindsey Graham’s efforts to continue the protections offered by DACA are critical to thousands of people in this country who are not a threat and deserve to stay.
Those who believe that we should continue to support the president’s future agenda need to be keenly aware of the adviser that has his ear and the kind of person he is.
Larry Gordon
Beaufort
