Letter: Prayers for our nation

As chaos swarms through this newly formed presidential administration, I find myself gripped by a pervading sense of fear. I pray that bad things will not happen, but fear that they might.
Our Constitution, which guarantees the separation of powers among the legislative, executive and judicial branches of our government, must remain honored. I repeat a lesson from Civics 101, but the independence of the judiciary branch must be respected. The process of adjudicating the travel ban must be carried out in an atmosphere free of invective and accusation. I pray that this happens.
Our leadership must respect the tragic potential of nuclear weapons. The Hiroshima atomic bomb pales by comparison with the power of the current generation of 400 Minuteman III missiles. Each can carry up to three nuclear warheads, which have a yield in the range of 300 to 500 kilotons, roughly a million tons (megatons), an awesome increase in destructive capability compared to Hiroshima. There has been much loose talk in this administration about the feasibility of setting off such weapons against a rogue state, such as North Korea. I pray that this never happens.
Our cherished free press is threatened with censure and suppression. I pray that this never happens.
Priorities are being distorted as the new administration wastes valuable capital on frivolous issues such as the size of crowds at the inauguration, Nordstrom’s business decisions, so-called alternate facts, and supposed millions of phantom voters. I pray that this nonsense ceases.
Joseph E. Levy
Hilton Head Island
