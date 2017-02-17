Letter: Trump’s vetting right for today

A letter writer indicates he has bought into the left wing press and their anti-Trump reporting. He attempts to denigrate President Donald Trump’s efforts to protect us from European-like Muslim terror by questioning why Trump selected the seven countries he chose since none of the 9/11 terrorists were from any of those countries.
But that is of no consequence because 9/11 was long ago — over one and a half decades — and the world situation is vastly different today. The reason the seven were chosen is simple: they have no real national governments and therefore no serious vetting of passengers. (Also, Obama had cited the same seven for special treatment. The left wing press ignores this; they prefer we don’t know that side.)
Later the writer states that all the Muslims who committed terrorism here were legal residents or citizens. Again, not important.
With the kind of severe vetting Trump proposes, the Boston bombers, for example (who were legal, even citizens), would have been refused admittance. Russia warned the FBI about them and yet they and their anti-Americanism was ignored — that, is until they killed and maimed.
Perhaps there should be a law to prevent news sources from publishing one-sided and misleading news in their attempt to destroy politicians with whom they disagree.
Dan Landis
Hilton Head Island
