Letter: It’s time to stop the attacks

I plead with Skip Hoagland to stop, stop, stop the madness.
All citizens want transparency in government, not just him. Now, within a full page ad in the newspaper, he has included the Beaufort Regional Chamber of Commerce.
Our chamber, of which I am not a member, is governed by a board of directors consisting of 20 professional, civic, and business leaders who study the detailed budget documents every month and engage a CPA firm to do an annual audit. They are elected to this board to ensure that the organization is led by leaders. It is an honor to be on this board, on which I have not served.
I suspect I am not alone in hoping Hoagland will stop these attacks on popular, nonprofit civic organizations and enjoy the rest of his life.
Charles H. Dykeman
Lady’s Island
