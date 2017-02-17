Letter: Immigration orders will cost you

With the recent raids in Beaufort County with President Donald Trump’s immigration orders, I think all people will be affected in the pocketbook. Sometimes we cut off our nose to spite our face.
All of you who wanted this now have to look at the big picture.
A Latino who does my lawn service says he had to hire union workers to do the work and the price for service will have to be increased. And some legal people who were affected by these raids will stereotype all Latinos to see if they are legal. And, if they don’t have a S.C. driver’s license and valid Social Security card, they will report them to ICE. People don’t want to do this, but their backs are against the wall.
Now, I think ICE is the new mob. In the mob, a rat is a person who squeals on someone. ICE is turning people in our community into rats. With Beaufort County depending so much on tourism, I’m surprised they let this happen. Turning people against one another is a disgrace.
If you think it will not affect you, I guess you don’t have lawn service, cleaning service, construction service, or go to restaurants, play golf, have loved ones in nursing homes, or pay good prices for vegetables.
I hope it doesn’t come to this. But doing things without thinking never works. We are all going to learn the hard way. It’s going to be very costly soon.
Larry Mianowski
Hilton Head Island
