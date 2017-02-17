Letter: We need the words of Lincoln today

In remembering Abraham Lincoln’s birthday, we would do well to reread these famous words as they are most relevant today:
“With malice toward none, with charity for all, with firmness in the right as God gives us to see the right, let us strive on to finish the work we are in, to bind up the nation’s wounds, ... to do all which may achieve and cherish a just and lasting peace among ourselves and with all nations.”
We have become a contentious and divided people. It is time to work together for the common good and find compromise in those matters which can move us forward.
Anger and rioting solve nothing but to encourage retaliation. Civil discourse can help our nation find compromise in those tough issues.
Let’s lower our voices and come to the table.
Jo Panayotoff,
Lady’s Island
