February 16, 2017 10:32 AM

Letter: Krauthammer column great writing

Kudos to Charles Krauthammer for his Feb. 11 column, “The travel moratorium: an unnecessary disaster.”

When I read such incredibly well-written pieces, I laugh at myself to think I ever entertained the thought of becoming a writer. His thought process, his insight, his conciseness, his use of interesting words, his spot-on observations from numerous angles, his clearly-stated facts, his enumeration of the numerous consequences that were results of one action — all made for the best article in this paper I’ve read to date.

Whether one agrees or disagrees with the topic addressed, I doubt anyone can disagree on the exemplary writing of this article.

Barbara Costa

Bluffton

