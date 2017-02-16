Letter: Krauthammer column great writing

Kudos to Charles Krauthammer for his Feb. 11 column, “The travel moratorium: an unnecessary disaster.”
When I read such incredibly well-written pieces, I laugh at myself to think I ever entertained the thought of becoming a writer. His thought process, his insight, his conciseness, his use of interesting words, his spot-on observations from numerous angles, his clearly-stated facts, his enumeration of the numerous consequences that were results of one action — all made for the best article in this paper I’ve read to date.
Whether one agrees or disagrees with the topic addressed, I doubt anyone can disagree on the exemplary writing of this article.
Barbara Costa
Bluffton
