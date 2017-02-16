Letter: We must save nation from Trump

It’s been almost a month now, each day replete with more craziness.
America is the laughingstock of the world. The so-called president of the United States has shown absolute contempt for our judiciary, for the rule of law, and thereby for the Constitution he is sworn to uphold. He has insulted our allies, he has denigrated worthy and loyal Americans, he has denied American citizens and legal residents their rights, and he has no intention of separating himself from his corrupt business interests.
He has installed in government office people who are incompetent at best, or in opposition to the legal functions of those offices, and accepted some who are questionably sane. The exception who gives us some hope of survival is our Secretary of Defense.
He has repeatedly lied to us and totally distorted reality. He is a stooge of the Russian president. Why? The question should be asked. It must be asked if we are to survive. Ukraine and then the Baltic republics probably won’t.
Our retirees and our ill may not either. Did you vote to impoverish yourself?
He has repeatedly demonstrated his contempt for American individuals and groups, and is perhaps most contemptuous of those who elected him. The Republican Party that now seems in such total control is in reality perched above an abyss — I call upon you to save yourselves, and save our nation.
While we still have it, I refer you to the Constitution of the United States, Article XXV, Section 4.
Larry Lepionka
Beaufort
