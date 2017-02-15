Letter: How to get good sleep again

Listening to world news used to make me think I would never sleep again. That’s not true anymore. Except for one minor problem, I sleep OK. Here’s my secret.
Russia, China, Iran, North Korea, etc. believe atomic weapons can be used to eventually eliminate democracy from the world. What a loony idea. The latent power’s there, but unless they stop trying to slice up or take over other countries, they might have to bear the responsibility of turning the earth into an indigestible atomic pie with no one, including themselves, around to correct the error.
There’s a bright side, however.
They know as an atomic pie the earth would not just be baked, but severely broiled. There’d be no living creatures, and they (the cuckoo nuts responsible) would wind up creamed as well.
Fortunately, dangerous dictator Kim Jong Un likes his imported, high-priced booze too much to be guilty of boiling it away. Other dictators need masses of live people to satisfy their need to subjugate. So why worry? Both truisms should help us all get some needed shut-eye. Yet a problem remains before we can truly enjoy a peaceful doze.
One radical group currently trying to highjack a respectful old religion would love to see this happen. In their primitive minds, such a world catastrophe would make them alone the sole inheritors of heaven. They must be converted or eliminated.
Trusting the Lord agrees and will guide us to victory, we should all sleep well from now on.
Tom Everingham
Bluffton
