Letter: Stand together, for our children

In a few plain words, let’s get our country back to what we all are supposed to be: “Americans.” If we don’t stand together, our children and grandchildren won’t have it very nice in the future.
The Native American Indian was almost completely destroyed, so why should we let someone else try to destroy our great nation? In my opinion, all of the illegals should be removed as our ancestors were immigrants but did not come here to destroy. They brought new ideas and that is what put us as the leader of the world.
Recently, other countries have been trying to destroy us and we have some of our own who support that, and they should be punished. Let’s stop all of the bickering and stand together no mater what religion, race, rich or poor.
Robert E. Williams
Beaufort
