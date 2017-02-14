Letter: The greater danger is Trump

President Trump’s executive order on immigration banned Syrian refugees indefinitely, barred citizens of seven Muslim-majority nations from entering the U.S. for 90 days, and blocked refugees for 120 days. It is intended to “stop attacks by foreign nationals who were admitted to the United States.” Tens of thousands of lives were disrupted.
The fact is, according to NPR international editor Greg Myre, “This executive order does not include any countries from which radicalized Muslims have actually killed Americans in the U.S. since Sept. 11, 2001.”
This was confirmed in the Jan. 30 edition of The Atlantic, which reported that Alex Nowrasteh, a researcher at the libertarian Cato Institute, has stated that nationals of the seven countries affected by Trump’s “trumped up” order “have killed zero people in terrorist attacks on U.S. soil between 1975 and 2015.”
According to Nowrasteh, countries where the most foreign-born terrorist killers have actually come from during this period, are Saudi Arabia (19), Pakistan (14) and Egypt (11). Why weren’t they included?
In the same Atlantic article, the New America think tank said, “(E)very jihadist who conducted a lethal attack inside the United States since 9/11 was a citizen or legal resident.”
Facts don’t phase Donald Trump or Steve Bannon. I fear that they pose a greater danger to America, and the values that made it great, than ISIS — or any other foreign power.
Frank Flaumenhaft
Hilton Head Island
