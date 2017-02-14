Letter: Cutting trees a poor decision

Those nasty, old, mean trees. They just don’t like cars.
I noticed that when I drive by them at the speed limit they are very quiet and seem very happy.
If I drive by at 5 to 10 mph over the speed limit, they seem to get very agitated and start moving around.
If I drive by 10 to 15mph over the limit and tailgate the car in front of me, they get so upset they move right up next to the road.
If I drive 15 to 25 mph over the limit and cut off a car, they get so angry they actually jump right in front of my car.
They really don’t like tractor trailers because the trailers treat them so badly by abusing the traffic rules.
Cutting down those trees on Interstate 95 in Jasper County is like blaming the car when a drunken driver gets into an accident. Just moving the tree line a few feet will have little or no effect on a car or truck that is going 80 mph.
This decision to cut down the trees is poorly thought out. I expected a higher level of intellectual assessment from our leaders.
James Cerilli
Hilton Head Island
