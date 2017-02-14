Letter: Tax forms getting even worse

How much is enough, or too much?
I have been preparing tax returns for close to 50 years, and have watched the requirements grow and grow, to where the average tax-paying citizen can’t complete them. (As an aside, every “tax simplification act” created even more bureaucratic nonsense.)
This year (tax year 2016) comes in near the top for wanton disregard for the taxpayer and his or her privacy.
Since the government (IRS) can’t stop fraud and abuse (not all their fault), why not let the taxpayer try and tackle them? You are now required to provide your driver’s license information, including state, license number, issue date and expiration date.
So, let me get this straight. They already have “the number” that leads to everything (your SSN), but that’s not enough. They are holding your refund hostage until you provide your driver’s license (or other government-issued ID) information. So, by the way, when the system gets hacked, the hackers will have this too.
Personally, I would like nothing more than to not have this job, but I fear one more tax simplification act will push me over the edge.
What’s next ... mother’s maiden name?
Wayne Vanderslice
Hilton Head Island
