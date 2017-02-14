Letter: Legal immigrants have no fear

I disagree with your headline on Saturday, Feb. 11: “Arrests have local immigrants on edge.” In fact, arrests do not have local, legal immigrants on edge. Arrests only have criminals on edge. Worded differently, “Arrests have local criminals on edge,” it would have been a factually correct headline.
My ancestors emigrated from France to come here legally. I wholeheartedly support and welcome immigrants who come here legally, as I think we all should. But to portray criminals as anything other than that is dishonest.
Tom Rougeux
Hilton Head Island
Comments