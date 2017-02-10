Letter: Only path is impeachment

A number of letter writers suggest that we all give President Trump a chance and refrain from criticizing him or his actions. To that idea I’ll just say the majority of voters do not share that view.
Although President Trump’s daily lies, fear mongering, and Twitter tantrums are not impeachable offenses, his refusal to divest from his business holdings should be. I realize that with the GOP in control of Congress, impeachment is unlikely to occur right away. But hopefully enough brave members will realize this is the only path available to protect our nation from this very dangerous man.
Joe Whetstone
Beaufort
