Letter: Trump’s ‘chance’ looking horrible

0:49 Lady's Island Walmart site underway Pause

0:39 Lilly Pike: 'It was pretty scary yesterday'

1:13 Video: Lowcountry author Roger Pinckney on his voodoo beliefs

1:25 Former Ringling Bros. circus clown, of Beaufort, a man of many talents

1:08 Ridgeland resident against tree-clearing: 'This is the Lowcountry. We're known for trees'

1:24 Dramatic footage of New Orleans tornado as it tears through warehouse

1:23 Valentine's Day 'sweet spots' across Beaufort County

5:40 Gamecocks turn focus to UConn

1:32 The truth about prescription opioids and addiction