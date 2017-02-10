Letter: Trump’s ‘chance’ looking horrible

Would the election winners (Donald Trump) please get over the election and stop telling the losers (Hillary Clinton) to “give the winner a chance.” These patronizing letters to the editor are getting boring.
The winner is certainly getting a chance, if the last several weeks are any indication.
I hope the winners are thrilled with Trump’s performance so far.
A few examples include: staffing his cabinet with mostly billionaires with no experience in the departments they will lead, or even open hostility to their department. Or, appointing failed competitors, such as Rick Perry and Ben Carson. Also, the appointment of Steve Bannon, a white supremacist and anti-Semite who also believes in the Apocalypse and the inevitability of war, to the National Security Council, just to name a few.
Oh, there is the issue of Trump’s frequent misrepresentations of the truth, such as his suggestion that 3 million illegal immigrants voted for Hillary Clinton. Trump has rattled the world with his ill-advised statements about NATO, Muslims, terrorism, etc.
Every day is a new day filled with news of Trump’s attacks via Twitter on the media, the intelligence community, judges and the entire judiciary, and any other individual with whom he disagrees.
Trump got so tired after one week on the job he had to have a vacation at his Palm Beach home for the weekend. Hold on everyone, we’re in for a bumpy ride.
Terry Gibson
Lady’s Island
