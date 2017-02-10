Letter: Trump well within his rights and responsibilities

The McCarran-Walter Act, the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952, allows for “suspension of entry or imposition of restrictions by president, whenever president finds that entry of aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States. President may, by proclamation, and for such a period as he shall deem necessary, suspend entry of all aliens or any class of aliens, immigrants or non-immigrants, or impose any restrictions on the entry of aliens he may deem to be appropriate.”
Who was president when this passed? Harry Truman.
Who do you suppose last used this process? Jimmy Carter, 37 years ago, in 1979, keeping Iranians out of the United States.
But he actually did more. He made all Iranian students who were already in United States check in with the government, and deported a bunch of them. Seven thousand were found in violation of their visas, and a total of 15,000 Iranians were forced to leave America in 1979.
What do you say now about all the criticism that Donald Trump received from Democrat senators, representatives and the Obama administration?
Additionally, it is important to note that McCarran-Walter Act also requires that an “applicant for immigration must be of good moral character and in agreement with principles of our Constitution.”
Therefore, one could surmise that since the Quran forbids Muslims to swear allegiance to the U.S. Constitution, technically all Muslims should, or could, be refused immigration to our country.
Stephen Guidetti
Bluffton
