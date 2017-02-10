Letter: Trump administration looks like fascism

Looking at the first few days of the Donald Trump administration, it looks like Trump voters got what they asked for.
Elements of a fascist dictatorship, an absolute monarchy, or a sketch from “Saturday Night Live.” Instead of calling the singling out of Muslims a security measure, why does he not just require them to wear identity armbands? This would be in line with the historic pattern of fascism.
A rubber-stamp legislative branch, a soon to be right-wing majority on the Supreme Court, America first (“Deutschland Uber Alles”). Sound familiar?
I almost forgot the most important item. National priorities can wait, let’s talk about the ratings for “The Apprentice.”
Mike Devine
Bluffton
