Letter: Don’t do piecemeal gas tax

I could not believe your story on the state House’s proposal on the gas tax, etc., to help pay for badly needed road repair. The most ridiculous proposal was to raise the gas tax 10 percent over five years. Why over five years? Let’s get the full benefit now.
We need to repair our roads now, not piecemeal over five years. They must be aware that a portion will be paid by tourists. I don’t believe this will affect the tourist trade in Myrtle Beach, Charleston or Hilton Head Island.
Then there is the change in the tax on new cars. We now pay a maximum of $300. Why not just change the tax to 2 percent across the board — one third of the present sales tax?
I also could not believe our legislature wanted to charge $60 and $120 additional fees for hybrid and electric cars. These cars are helping to reduce air pollution and reduce our dependence on foreign oil. Then again, I guess our legislators are not logical thinkers and can only think of themselves and not the public. Why do we keep voting for them?
Dave Dickson
Bluffton
