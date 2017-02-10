Letter: Bluffton has no right to interfere

Excuse me, did I miss something here? As a local Blufftonian born and raised on Palmetto Bluff, I am in shock and awe that the Bluffton Town Council wants to override Beaufort County Council.
You whine that you moved here six years ago and want to keep it just like you have it. Do I have some news for you. How about 50 years ago? My small fishing village has been ruined with developers and real estate agents. It has become a real mistake. And a mayor who is also in the real estate business?
As we locals say, Bluffton is “Bluffdone.” You want to build around us, and then you don’t want anyone else to build what you have already ruined.
Let County Council do its job and you are free to leave whenever you like. Cake and eat it too, huh?
Gene Cooler Jr.
Bluffton
