Letter: Stop new dock at Land’s End

Six years after the last dock permit request, which was successfully defeated, another newcomer has arrived at Land’s End near Fort Fremont on St. Helena Island and wants to build a dock across the only public, free, white sand beach in northern Beaufort County.
Since the publicity of that last debacle, the popularity of this beach has increased a hundredfold with many frequent beach goers, boaters, shrimpers and those who want to fish. There are five docks south of the beach and 26 north of the beach, and now someone wants to add another one across the beach.
When will this ever stop? How do we permanently prevent this from ever happening again?
Ann T. Culp
St. Helena Island
