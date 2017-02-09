Letter: Heyward monument is again complete

In 1979, the Thomas Heyward Jr. Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, presented the city of Beaufort a bust of Thomas Heyward Jr. and a plaque commemorating his legacy as a signer of the Declaration of Independence. The memorial to Heyward, of what is now Jasper County, is by the pavilion in the Henry C. Chambers Waterfront Park.
Someone decided to remove the plaque. I reported it to Beaufort Mayor Billy Keyserling and city manager Bill Prokop. They immediately took steps to order a new plaque with the identical text and the DAR insignia.
Within a very short time, the original plaque was found among bushes in the Waterfront Park, retrieved, cleaned, and again mounted on the monument. The order for the new plaque was canceled as no longer needed.
We appreciate all who immediately took action to replace the plaque and to whoever found the missing plaque. Heyward’s monument is again complete.
Charlene Shufelt
Lady’s Island
